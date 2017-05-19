Weekend lane reduction near Gate 9

Another first alert for you on traffic outside Gate 9.

Redstone officials say starting tomorrow, Saturday, May 20, inbound traffic lanes will be reduced at times throughout the day.

This will be along Rideout Road to give crews space to do road work around the new gate.

Special flagmen and signs are going to be up in the area to let you know of the work zone.

You are encouraged to either use another gate or be aware of the single lane traffic.

