Horse owners given extension to leave Redstone stables

The Redstone Arsenal is closing down the Saddles Club, but the tight deadline given to horse owners caused problems.

Now the Garrison confirms the owners have been given an extension.

In the statement says:

THE DEADLINE FOR HORSES TO BE REMOVED FROM THE PROPERTY HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO OCT. 31 TO PROVIDE OWNERS ADDITIONAL TIME AND FLEXIBILITY TO TRANSITION.

This has helped to alleviate some concerns for owners as they're trying to find new locations to board their horses.

One Army veteran in Toney is offering up his land for at least 24 of the more than 60 horses. The issue boils down to finances.

Another patron of the Redstone horse club says she has a new facility to be opened in July if the funds come in for that project.

The Garrison Commander, Col. Thomas Holliday, assigned a liaison to meet with the stables patrons regularly to help communicate horse owners’ concerns:

TO ENSURE OPEN COMMUNICATION AND DIALOGUE, THE GARRISON COMMANDER HAS ASSIGNED A PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE TO SERVE AS A LIAISON WHO MEETS WITH THE PATRONS REGULARLY. THE GARRISON COMMANDER IS COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH THE PATRONS ON AN ORDERLY AND COOPERATIVE TRANSITION.

In the Garrison statement it says new holdover waivers, to prevent liability of injury during this moving the process, are being reissued to the horse owners:

WE ARE WORKING DILIGENTLY TO REISSUE THE WAIVERS AND WE EXPECT TO HAVE THOSE TO THE PATRONS BY NEXT WEEK.

Temporary storage options for horse feed are being finalized to give to owners soon:

AS SAFETY IS OUR PRIMARY CONCERN, WE ARE IN THE PROCESS OF EVALUATING TEMPORARY STORAGE OPTIONS FOR THE HORSES' FEED. THE DETAILS ARE BEING FINALIZED AND WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE TO THE OWNERS SOON.

WAFF spoke to some of the horse owners who say they're waiting on documents they requested from the Garrison, like barn inspection and structural reports.

Horse owners say they’re still looking for help as they move off Redstone.

You can email: RSASaveOurHorses@gmail.com



