Moulton water safe to drink

Moulton's water remains safe to drink despite an organic chemical compound making it taste and smell bad, Moulton Water Department Supervisor Greg Dutton said.

Dutton said the cause of the earthy taste and odor is geosmin, which is a naturally occurring compound produced by bacteria in soil and algae found in surface water. Cold temperatures kill off algae in surface water and the dead algae release the geosmin.

Dutton said the water department has been getting reports of an earthy, musty-type odor and taste in the water coming from Moulton Utilities customers, as well as other entities that purchase and resell treated water from Moulton Utilities.

However, Dutton said while the taste and odor can be unpleasant, geosmin is not toxic or harmful.

