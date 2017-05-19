Kiefer Sutherland records at Muscle Shoals Sound Studios

The timeless allure of the funky Muscle Shoals sound was working it's magic Thursday on Kiefer Sutherland, who was in town for a gig at Singin' River Brewing Co.

"If you're into something, like auto racing, you go to the Indy 500," Sutherland said in the basement of Muscle Shoals Sound Studios. "If you're into music, this is an absolutely necessary destination."

The actor and musician is on tour with his band. When he realized the legendary recording studio was just 10 minutes away from the location of Thursday's show, he said he scheduled a quick recording session.

Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section bassist David Hood, keyboardist Spooner Oldham, guitarist Will MacFarlane, and drummer Milton Sledge were on the session for Sutherland's song "Rebel Wind," which will appear on his next album.

