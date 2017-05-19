Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office looking for burglary suspect

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a burglary.

Deputies say on May 15 the suspect broke into a residence on Capshaw Road near Old Railroad Bed Road and took cash, weapons, and other items from the house.

If you have any information call 256-232-0111.

