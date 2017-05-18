Teen motorcyclist killed in crash on Wall Triana

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash at Wall Triana Highway and Dunlop Boulevard. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police confirm one person was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night.

Police say a motorcycle collided with a sport-utility vehicle at Wall Triana Highway and Dunlop Boulevard just before 10 p.m.



The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Tyrone Pointer, Jr. of Madison.

Pointer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation, but at this time charges are not expected to be filed against the driver of the car.

