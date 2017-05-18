Juvenile motorcyclist killed in crash on Wall Triana

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash at Wall Triana Highway and Dunlop Boulevard. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police confirm one person was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night.

Police say a motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle at Wall Triana Highway and Dunlop Boulevard.

The motorcycle's driver was a juvenile pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said more information will be released later.

