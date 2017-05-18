Hatton claims 2A state title over GW Long

Hatton scored a five-inning, 11-1 win over GW Long for the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 2A state title at Lagoon Park on Thursday.

Winning pitcher Ashley Berryman hurled a four-hitter and struck out three in the AHSAA state tourney championship game. Berryman, who earned Class 2A state tourney Most Outstanding Player honors, also collected two doubles at the plate for the Hornets.

Bailey Dawson went three-for-three with three runs and scored and five RBIs. She had a home run and double.

Emma Latham also had three hits with double, RBI and three runs scored, and Laney Jeffreys had a double, single and two RBIs.

G.W. Long’s Abbykate Chancey got the pitching loss. She socked s triple to lead the Lady Rebels offensively.

Hatton beat New Brockton 6-1, G.W. Lonh 5-1 and Horseshoe Bend 8-2 to reach the final game unbeaten. The state was the fifth for Hatton and its first since winning back-to-back crowns in 2012 and 2013.

For the championship....Emma Latham hits solo HR! 11-1, state champs!#hornetpride — Hatton High School (@hattonhigh) May 18, 2017

Congratulations to @hattonhigh as they capture the 2A state softball championship with their 11-1 win over GW Long Way to go Lady Hornets. — Scott Theisen (@theisen48sports) May 19, 2017

Click below for other north Alabama school state title victories from Thursday.

Pisgah beat Slocomb 5-3

Hazel Green beats Daphne 4-2

