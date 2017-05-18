Hatton claims 2A state title over GW Long - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Hatton claims 2A state title over GW Long

MONTGOMERY, AL (WAFF) -

Hatton scored a five-inning, 11-1 win over GW Long for the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 2A state title at Lagoon Park on Thursday.

Winning pitcher Ashley Berryman hurled a four-hitter and struck out three in the AHSAA state tourney championship game. Berryman, who earned Class 2A state tourney Most Outstanding Player honors, also collected two doubles at the plate for the Hornets.

Bailey Dawson went three-for-three with three runs and scored and five RBIs. She had a home run and double.

Emma Latham also had three hits with double, RBI and three runs scored, and Laney Jeffreys  had a double, single and two RBIs.

G.W. Long’s Abbykate Chancey got the pitching  loss. She socked s triple to lead the Lady Rebels offensively.

Hatton beat New Brockton 6-1, G.W. Lonh 5-1 and Horseshoe Bend 8-2 to reach the final game unbeaten. The state was the fifth for Hatton and its first since winning back-to-back crowns in 2012 and 2013.

Click below for other north Alabama school state title victories from Thursday.

Pisgah beat Slocomb 5-3

Hazel Green beats Daphne 4-2

