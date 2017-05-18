Hazel Green beats Daphne for AHSAA 6A title

Hazel Green beat Daphne 4-2 to claim the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A state softball championship at Lagoon Park on Thursday.
The Trojans led 4-0 going into the fifth inning before a lightning delay postponed the game for nearly an hour.
Daphne scored two more runs and positioned themselves for a seventh inning comeback with runners on first and second, but the Hazel Green defense held, giving the lady Trojans a 6A state title.
The state titles keep coming @HazelGreenHigh grabs the 6A softball title with their 4-2 win over Daphne. Congratulations Lady Trojans.— Scott Theisen (@theisen48sports) May 19, 2017
Click below for other north Alabama school state title victories from Thursday.
