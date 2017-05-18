Pisgah score 9th inning win in AHSAA Class 3A tourney

Pisgah beat Slocomb 5-3 to win the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 3A state softball tournament finals at Lagoon Park on Thursday. This is the school’s ninth state title overall and its first since 2013.

The Red Tops took a 3-2 lead after one inning, but Pisgah tied it up in the top of the second. Neither team scored over the next six innings, but the Eagles sealed their victory with two runs in the top of the ninth.

Winning pitcher Kennedy Barron, the Class 3A tourney Most Outstanding Player, allowed six hits and struck out five. Losing pitcher Amy Woodham also hurled a complete game, allowing seven hits and striking out seven.

Macy Anderson had a triple and two RBIs to lead Pisgah. Kaylee Vaught had one hit and scored three runs, Annie Hughes and Lila Kate Wheeler each had a single and RBI.

Woodham had a single and double for Slocomb. Harleigh Sims and Jaylee Fondren also had a single and RBI for the Red Tops.

Pisgah was 4-0 in the state tourney, beating Wicksburg 12-1, Gordo 13-2 and Slocomb 6-1 to reach the finals.

