Scottsboro man plans flight home for graduation for 2 softball players

Some student athletes across the state are double-booked. Graduation and state playoffs are scheduled at the same time for schools all over Alabama.

The Scottsboro girls softball team is one of the groups heading to state in Montgomery with two seniors expecting to walk across the stage on the same day.

Cordova is dealing with the same problem, and the school's decision to move graduation to Thursday night is causing quite a stir down there. But some people in Scottsboro are working on a plan to get the two seniors back home in time.

Two seniors, including the senior class salutatorian, left on Thursday to go to Montgomery for the girls’ softball championship on Friday.

Scottsboro resident Don Croft found out about the dilemma. He worked to get a Beechcraft Barron ready to fly from Montgomery back home to Scottsboro.

If the girls lose two straight, they'll come home. If they win two straight, they'll win the title.

Both situations would require the 35-minute flight.

Croft said they're doing everything they can.

“As long as we can get our wheels up by 5:30, we will have them here in plenty of time. I think Mr. Dudley's got the police lined up. Isn't that exciting? They're going to be at the airport and they're going to escort them,” Croft said.

The school's principal said if the girls split the first two games and go to a third, they'll have the salutatorian's speech prerecorded for everyone to see.

