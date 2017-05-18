Arab toddler drowns in goldfish pond

A 1-year-old boy drowned outside a home in Marshall County on Thursday morning.

Arab officials say it happened around 8:45 a.m. at a home off Walnut Ridge Road near the Ruth Community. Fire Chief Ricky Phillips said they responded to a 911 call of a 1-year-old who had fallen into a goldfish pond on the property and was not breathing.

Phillips said the little boy was found by an older sibling.

They're trying to figure how how this tragic accident happened.

“Obviously the child was outside at some point and ended up stumbling into the pond or ended up into the goldfish pond and was there for an unknown amount of time,” Phillips said.

Arab police say they do not expect any charges stemming from this incident.

