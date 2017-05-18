Florence police holding fallen officer memorial service

Shoals law enforcement agencies will honor fallen comrades at 6 p.m. Friday.

WAFF 48 will stream the service in this story.

Four fallen Florence officers will be honored:

Police Officer David Young - EOW: Thursday, May 3, 2007 - Cause: Motorcycle crash

Police Officer Steven Lee Ticer - EOW: Thursday, May 12, 1988 - Cause: Vehicular assault

Police Officer Leo Glover - EOW: Thursday, May 23, 1974 - Cause: Motorcycle crash

Constable Willie F. "Bill" Barr - EOW: Wednesday, August 12, 1931 - Cause: Gunfire

National Police Week, which was created through a proclamation from President John F. Kennedy in 1962, is observed during the week in which May 15 falls.

Huntsville and Athens held similar services on Thursday.

