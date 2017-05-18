Fallen officer memorial services in Athens & Huntsville

Several law enforcement agencies across the Tennessee Valley will honor fallen comrades on Thursday night.



WAFF 48 will stream services from Athens and Huntsville in this story.



[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE FOR LIVE STREAM FROM 5:00-5:45P.M.]



The city of Athens will hold its annual Police Memorial at 5:00p.m. outside the Limestone County Courthouse near the law enforcement memorial.



The memorial contains the names of Athens officers, members of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Alabama State Troopers.



Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson will place a wreath at the memorial.



“These officers went to work not knowing it would be their last day,” Johnson said. “That is something you have to accept as officer, that during your daily routine, something tragic can happen.”



National Police Week, which was created through a proclamation from President John F. Kennedy in 1962, is observed during the week in which May 15 falls.



Huntsville will hold its own service at 5:30p.m. in front of the Fallen Officers Memorial on Wheeler Avenue.



Ten Huntsville Police officers have lost their life in the line of duty dating back to 1883.



Both services are open to the public.



