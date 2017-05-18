Russellville 19-year-old killed in rollover wreck

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Thursday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say 19-year-old Matthew Christopher Lynch of Russellville was killed when the Nissan pickup he was driving struck a guardrail and overturned. It happened at about 6:50 a.m. on Alabama 24 at the 20 mile marker about five miles west of Russellville.

Troopers said Lynch was not using a seat belt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

