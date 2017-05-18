2 injured in shooting at Wade Mountain Greenway - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

2 injured in shooting at Wade Mountain Greenway

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police tell us two people were shot at the Wade Mountain Greenway on Wednesday night.

Police are still looking for the suspect and at this time no arrests have been made. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly