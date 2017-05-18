Shots fired at Jackson County officer, manhunt underway

Hollywood police are looking for a one suspect after they say one of their officers was shot at on Wednesday night.

Investigators tell us a Hollywood police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation when the vehicle fled and a short chase occurred.

The vehicle crashed on Bellefonte Road near the back gate of the nuclear plant. The driver fled and fired several shots towards the officer and struck his vehicle disabling it. The officer was not harmed.

The suspect ran from the scene and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt about medium height with medium/long hair and a slender build.

Investigators say they do believe the suspect is wounded.

Investigators say more information will be released as it becomes available.

