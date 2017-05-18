Fort Payne man arrested for shooting at Jackson County officer

Hollywood police arrested a Fort Payne man after they say he fired shots at one of their officers on Wednesday night.

Michael Cody from Fort Payne was arrested. Investigators tell us a Hollywood police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation when the vehicle fled and a short chase occurred.

The vehicle crashed on Bellefonte Road near the back gate of the nuclear plant. Investigators say Cody did flee from the scene.

Investigators say Cody fled and fired several shots towards the officer and struck his vehicle disabling it. The officer was not harmed.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48