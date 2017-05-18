Woman slams car into Subway - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Woman slams car into Subway

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

We're working to find out what caused a woman to slam her car into a subway restaurant.

It happened just after midnight on University Drive in Huntsville.

We know, the woman was driving eastbound when she swerved off the road and crashed into the subway, almost hitting a metal beam.

She was taken to Huntsville hospital.

As soon as we get more information, we will update that online and on-air.  

