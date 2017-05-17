Madison County grandmother, cancer survivor sews 80 dresses for girls in Haiti

Dozens of dresses will be sent to needy girls in Haiti on Thursday morning. They are gifts from a Madison County grandmother who chose to focus on a crisis abroad instead of the one in her own home.

78-year-old Cora Farris sewed 80 dresses only months after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She refused to let her illness take center stage. Instead, she centered her focus on putting a light in the eyes of little girls she doesn't know.

Farris said she made all of the dresses in only eight weeks.

