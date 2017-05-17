Crime Stoppers: Man steals backpack lawn blowers

It's mowing season. Time to spruce up your yard. But the grass isn't the only thing that's green when it comes to lawn care. As you'll see in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, so is the money you invest in lawn care equipment.

The man seen very clearly on a surveillance camera asks the clerk a few questions at Massey Lawnmower Repair on Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville on April 13. But the only question he had at this point was what he was going to steal.

After that, we're told he spent about five minutes looking around at the products when he suddenly snatched up two Husqvarna backpack blowers, tolling around $900, and he "blew" the joint. He ran around to the back of the building where a female was waiting for him in a vehicle, and they managed to get away.

But there's no getting away from the pictures. They don't get much better than this. Or worse than this, in his case.

If you know who he is, there's up to $1,000 in reward money for you. Make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. Or if you'd prefer to text or email those anonymous tips, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48