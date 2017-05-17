Madison police chief candidates to interview this weekend - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Madison police chief candidates to interview this weekend

(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
MADISON, AL (WAFF) -

Interviews for Madison's new police chief will happen this weekend.

One of the candidates is David Jernigan, the current Madison County Chief Deputy.

The four other candidates interviewing are Robert Buckman, a chief deputy from Virginia, Thomas Johnson, a police captain from Pennsylvania, Larry Lindsey, a captain in the Shelby County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office, and Keith McPheeters, a deputy police chief in New Mexico.

The interviews start Saturday morning, they're open to the public.

Click here to learn more about the candidates and the interview times.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:28:58 GMT
    BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    More >>

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    More >>

  • Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:44:19 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

    More >>

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

    More >>

  • Florida man bitten on tongue by rattlesnake

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT

    A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

    More >>

    A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly