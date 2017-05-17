Madison police chief candidates to interview this weekend

Interviews for Madison's new police chief will happen this weekend.

One of the candidates is David Jernigan, the current Madison County Chief Deputy.

The four other candidates interviewing are Robert Buckman, a chief deputy from Virginia, Thomas Johnson, a police captain from Pennsylvania, Larry Lindsey, a captain in the Shelby County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office, and Keith McPheeters, a deputy police chief in New Mexico.

The interviews start Saturday morning, they're open to the public.

