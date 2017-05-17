David Jernigan selected to become Madison police chief

Unsettled weather will continue through the week and into the weekend, with some chances of showers and thunderstorms each day.More >>
A Huntsville man who served in three wars is remembering his fellow soldiers who died while serving our country.More >>
On Tuesday afternoon, the Madison City Council chose to enter negotiations with David Jernigan as the new Madison police chief.More >>
A Mountain Gap School student is headed back to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.More >>
Huntsville police have charged two people with murder and robbery after a Monday morning robbery on Timberlane Avenue that left one person dead.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security adviser, received a dreaded 3 a.m. phone call, reporting the U.S. was under nuclear attack.More >>
Two Central Texas parents are trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed their daughter five days after she was diagnosed.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
City officials and the Cleveland Police Department announced Tuesday that Officer Timothy Loehmann will be fired effective immediately and Officer Frank Garmback will serve a 10-day suspension.More >>
Two men in South Carolina said they found an alligator for crossing a road. They face charges related to allegedly pouring beer down its throat and posting images to Snapchat.More >>
