David Jernigan selected to become Madison police chief

On Tuesday afternoon, the Madison City Council chose to enter negotiations with David Jernigan as the new Madison police chief.

Jernigan previously served as the Madison County Chief Deputy.



The new hire will become official pending those final negotiations.

Four other candidates that interviewed for the job were Robert Buckman, a chief deputy from Virginia, Thomas Johnson, a police captain from Pennsylvania, Larry Lindsey, a captain in the Shelby County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office, and Keith McPheeters, a deputy police chief in New Mexico.

