Repair needs studied, teachers reduced for Paint Rock Valley School

Repairs will soon begin on a rural K-12 school in Jackson County.

Engineers have already checked out the roof, HVAC systems and lunchroom at Paint Rock Valley School. Five other schools will not receive air conditioning in their gyms this summer.

Since the school only has 76 students, staffing levels will be reduced by one and a half teacher units.

“That's less bodies in the school to teach children. I spoke with Mr. McBride today. We are trying to come up with creative ways to make things happen for them and that's what I've said through this whole process. We are going to have to be creative and think outside the box to make this thing work,” said Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes.

Dukes hopes the repairs will be made when school resumes in the fall.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48