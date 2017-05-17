Albertville business adding 35 jobs after getting state infrastructure grant

The governor's office has approved a nearly $80,000 gr ant that will help an Albertville industry add 35 new jobs.

In recent years, Colormasters announced an expansion. Now, they're doing it again.

In 2012, Colormasters began construction of Master Extrusions, their blown film extrusion plant. Now that plant is humming along and a state gr ant, plus nearly $40,000 in local money, will help with another expansion. That money will be used to improve water service to the plant.

State officials say 35 new jobs are part of a $20 million expansion at the plant.

In 2012, the company had 200 employees but expected that number to double. And it has with some 450 employees now.

Albertville's city council president said what's good for the Colormasters company is good for the entire city.

"What that means is that our employment base is growing, which in turn means that we're putting more people in homes, whether renting or owning homes, and our sales tax base is growing because they're shopping in our town," said Albertville City Council President Nathan Broadhurst.

Officials with Colormasters say they're now in the process of hiring.

