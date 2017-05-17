Huntsville’s First Baptist Church giving away pieces of famous mosaic

One of Huntsville's most iconic buildings will undergo a makeover. And you’re invited to take a piece of its historic mosaic.

First Baptist Church on Governor's Drive is well-known for its huge mosaic of Jesus. The artwork was dedicated back in 1974 and used more than 1 million pieces of stained glass.

One can receive one of those stained glass pieces at the church on May 23 The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 pm. The stained glass tiles are reserved for the first 500 people.

The new mosaic will include more than 4 million blown glass tiles and will take about five years to complete.

