1st bay done as Huntsville’s First Baptist Church continues giving away mosaic tiles

First Baptist Church gave away pieces of its mosaic to make room for a new one. (Source: WAFF)

Hundreds of people have already gotten their own pieces of one of Huntsville's most iconic buildings.

First Baptist Church on Governor's Drive has been giving away tiles from its mosaic of Jesus. The famous artwork is coming down to make room for a restored one.

"There was something of an outcry. People thought it was going away, so it was really fun to say 'Hey, it's not going away. It's just getting a facelift," said church pastor Travis Collins. "It's the same design, just more, just prettier. It should be more durable as well as more brilliant."

First Baptist Church is well-known for the huge mosaic. The artwork was dedicated back in 1974 and used more than 1 million pieces of stained glass.

The new mosaic will include more than 4 million blown glass tiles and will take about five years to complete.

As of mid-June, the church had completed the first of seven bays for the restored mosaic.

Church members say there are still several chances to get tiles from the original mosaic.

The church is offering classes on making crosses from the tiles on July 10 and 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m.

Participants in these classes will make five crosses. They will keep one while the others are sold to benefit local mission work.

