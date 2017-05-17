Live Storytelling Returns to Burritt Historic Museum

Did you love story time as a kid? Burritt on the Mountain is giving you a chance to relive those precious childhood memories as an adult.

Stories under the Stars series begin Thursday, May 18th at the historic museum on Monte Sano Mountain.

"We have eight storytellers that will be taking the stage and sharing stories on the theme, "Blast from the Past," said Kimberly Casey, Burritt on the Mountain Social Media Manager.

"These are true stories from your community members."

Crowds can listen to funny, heartfelt and real-life stories while overlooking the city. Gates open at 5:30 pm and story time begins at 6:30 pm.

"You can come on up early and grab some food from the food truck," said Casey. " We'll have beer, wine and a champagne bar available for you as well."

Casey says you'll also get a chance to tell your own story.

"We will have a wild card option, so upon entry, people are welcomed to put their name in the hat for a chance to share their own story," said Casey. "It has to be seven minutes or less, fit the theme and be true to your recollection."

Admission is 10 dollars for Stories Under the Stars.

If you miss the one this week, it'll be back again in June and July.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48