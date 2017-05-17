AMC holds employee Safety and Wellness Day

Redstone was proactive on Wednesday with combining health and safety.

Army Materiel Command set up their Wellness and Safety Day inside and out of their building. Employees were able to knock out mandatory training while enjoying activities all in the same setting.

AMC brought in yoga instructors, spin classes, and they even were able to get massages and smoothies in the same booth.

“I haven't worked out for a while and I'm trying to get back into it, so this is perfect trying to jump start my work out for the summer. When you're working out you have to think about your safety because you can hurt yourself if you're not acclimated to the proper procedures and how you work out,” said Nanetta Dougherty, an employee at Redstone.

AMC brought in a medical helicopter, military working dogs, snakes, Redstone fire, police and food trucks for their employees as they got in their training.

We're told this year's Wellness and Safety Day helped to reinforce professionalism, positive behaviors and readiness while having a bit of fun.

