New details revealed for Town Madison project

The two main companies responsible for developing Town Madison said an area known as "The District" a regional premium outlet retail shopping center and "Avenue Z" which will include a movie theater, grocery store, and restaurants apartments will all be a part of the major project.

On Wednesday, the Fuqua Development of Atlanta, Georgia and Breland Companies of Huntsville announced their joint venture agreement to develop Town Madison. Fuqua Development will be the Master Developer of Town Madison and will focus their efforts on two interstate adjacent parcels of land within Town Madison.

Those first phases will be the 100-acre site at the corner I-565 and Zierdt Road and 55 acres on Wall Triana where the former Intergraph buildings have been demolished.

“As soon as we saw this site we fell in love. This is a prime location for the type of regional mixed use development that retailers are looking for in today’s economy. Town Madison has the traffic count, visibility, easy interstate access, high-income households and the proximity to daytime jobs that retailers and restaurants need. Very few sites in the Southeast can match its demographics or visibility. It is truly a powerful site,” said Jeff Fuqua, Fuqua Development owner.

The Breland Company will be responsible for the development of Town Madison first phase of single-family homes and townhouses, as well as the 1000 luxury apartments for the site and now the kick-off of the retail leasing.

“For years I have seen the potential for this site and how it could change the City of Madison by providing our local schools and governments with millions of dollars in new tax revenues and bring the types of entertainment, shopping, dining and living options people want in our community,” said Fuqua.

Design teams have created seven distinct districts across the 530 acres of the residential and Town Center neighborhoods across the site.

Avenue Z- entertainment district. Featuring entertainment venues such as a movie theater, upscale fitness facility, grocery store, restaurants and traditional lifestyle retail and apartments.

The District- a regional premium outlet retail shopping center venue.

The Exchange- traditional “Large Format” retail, restaurants and hotels.

The Heights- single family, townhouse neighborhood with Town Center convenience retail, dining and office opportunities.

The Commons- a future phase of a single family, townhouse development.

West End-is a mixed-use retail development located at Wall Triana and soon to be home to the first hotel at Town Madison with additional shopping, dining, and service retail to follow.

"We have put together a team of the best and the brightest from around the country to make Town Madison a reality. We are honored to have Jeff and Heather leading that team to build the regional retail, entertainment and dining destination we need here in North Alabama,” said Louis Breland.

