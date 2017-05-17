Weekend Events May 19th-21st

Let your favorite food truck win over your taste buds at the Battle of the Food Truck All Stars kick-off event in downtown Huntsville.

Plus, here's a list of other events you should check out this weekend.

Battle of the Food Truck All Stars Kick-off on Church Street downtown

Friday, May 19th, 5-9pm

Concerts on the Dock: Arts Fishing Club at Lowe Mill

2211 Seminole Dr

Friday, May 19th, 6pm

Discover the Dinosaurs at Von Braun Center

700 Monroe St SW

Saturday, May 20th and Sunday, May 21st, 9am - 7pm

Downtown Huntsville Craft Beer Trail at various breweries downtown

Saturday, May 20th 11am-1am

Rocket City Hot Wheeler's Diecast Show at Madison United Methodist Church

127 Church St. Madison

Saturday, May 20th 9am-2pm

