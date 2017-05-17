Weekend Events May 19th-21st

Let your favorite food truck win over your taste buds at the Battle of the Food Truck All Stars kick-off event in downtown Huntsville.
Plus, here's a list of other events you should check out this weekend.
Battle of the Food Truck All Stars Kick-off on Church Street downtown
Friday, May 19th, 5-9pm
Concerts on the Dock: Arts Fishing Club at Lowe Mill
2211 Seminole Dr
Friday, May 19th, 6pm
Discover the Dinosaurs at Von Braun Center
700 Monroe St SW
Saturday, May 20th and Sunday, May 21st, 9am - 7pm
Downtown Huntsville Craft Beer Trail at various breweries downtown
Saturday, May 20th 11am-1am
Rocket City Hot Wheeler's Diecast Show at Madison United Methodist Church
127 Church St. Madison
Saturday, May 20th 9am-2pm
