Weekend Events May 19th-21st - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Weekend Events May 19th-21st

By Tiffaney Bradley, Reporter
Connect
Source: (Discover Dinosaurs) Source: (Discover Dinosaurs)
(WAFF) -

Let your favorite food truck win over your taste buds at the Battle of the Food Truck All Stars kick-off event in downtown Huntsville.

Plus, here's a list of other events you should check out this weekend. 

Battle of the Food Truck All Stars Kick-off on Church Street downtown 
Friday, May 19th, 5-9pm 

Concerts on the Dock: Arts Fishing Club at Lowe Mill 
2211 Seminole Dr
Friday, May 19th, 6pm 

Discover the Dinosaurs at Von Braun Center
700 Monroe St SW
Saturday, May 20th and Sunday, May 21st, 9am - 7pm 

Downtown Huntsville Craft Beer Trail at various breweries downtown 
Saturday, May 20th 11am-1am 

Rocket City Hot Wheeler's Diecast Show at Madison United Methodist Church
127 Church St. Madison 
Saturday, May 20th 9am-2pm 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly