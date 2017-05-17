1 injured in Decatur Highway 20 wreck

Westbound traffic is down to one lane following an accident on Highway 20 in Decatur.
The wreck, which occurred around 10:00a.m. on Wednesday, involves a pickup and flatbed truck.
Traffic will be impacted until noon while crews respond.
The driver of the pickup was transported to the Decatur Morgan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other injuries have been reported. Decatur Police are on the scene.
The cause of the wreck has not been released.
