1 injured in Decatur Highway 20 wreck

Westbound traffic is down to one lane following an accident on Highway 20 in Decatur.



The wreck, which occurred around 10:00a.m. on Wednesday, involves a pickup and flatbed truck.

Traffic will be impacted until noon while crews respond.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the Decatur Morgan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



No other injuries have been reported. Decatur Police are on the scene.



The cause of the wreck has not been released.



