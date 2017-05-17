Florence man arrested on burglary and theft charges

Florence police arrested one man on Tuesday following a reported burglary in the 200 block of Spring Street.

On May 13, officers responded to a reported burglary on Spring Street. When officers arrived and began investigating the burglary they learned that surveillance video had captured the burglary and theft.

Byron Windham was identified from the video and shown burglarizing a garage on the property.

Several pieces of lawn care equipment were taken during the burglary.

Windham is charged with burglary and theft and was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bond totaling $3,500.

