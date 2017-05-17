3 candidates plan to run for Dist. 5 seat

With Congressman Mo Brooks throwing his hat into the ring for the US Senate special election later this year, at least three men have stepped forward with their own plans to take his seat in Congress.

Clayton Hinchman will announce his candidacy Wednesday afternoon in Huntsville. He’s a small business owner and an Army combat veteran. Hinchman was seriously injured in Iraq, but recovered and founded Usi, a defense firm. He’s married with two daughters. You can learn more about him by visiting his campaign website here .

Two Democrats are also in the running as of Wednesday morning.

Retired photographer and business owner Michael Sweeney announced his plans to run early Wednesday morning. He runs the non-profit group “Breaking Boundaries” in Huntsville. He’s a US Navy veteran and a former realtor. He’s married and lives in south Huntsville. Learn more about him by visiting his campaign website here .

Last week, University of North Alabama professor Butler Cain announced he’d also seek the 5th District seat as a Democrat. Cain is a former journalist who now chairs UNA’s Communications Department. You can learn more about him by visiting his campaign website here .

If Rep. Brooks is unsuccessful in his campaign to win the US Senate seat, he’ll still be eligible to run for another term in 2018 against Hinchman, Sweeney, Cain and any other candidates that may enter.

