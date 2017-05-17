Cullman Regional Medical Center offering free stroke screenings

Are you afraid you are at risk of having a stroke?

If so listen up, you can go get screened to see if you are at risk!

Cullman Regional Medical Center is offering free screenings Wednesday, May 17 and again on May 23.

They will also have two testing dates in June.

For more information click here .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48