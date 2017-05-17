Woman jumps from 3rd floor to escape Huntsville apartment fire

A woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital after an apartment fire on Executive Drive early Wednesday.

Officials say she jumped out of a third-story window. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Fire officials say at least 31 people were affected by the apartment fire that happened just after 1:50 a.m. at the Warren House Apartments.

Fire investigators tell us at least one apartment caught fire. The whole apartment building was evacuated.

Another apartment building was also effected by the fire but had little damage.

The American Red Cross responded to help those in need of assistance.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48