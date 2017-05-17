1 person taken to hospital after Huntsville apartment fire

One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital after an apartment fire on Executive Drive early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say at least 31 people were affected by the apartment fire that happened just after 1:50 a.m. at the Warren House Apartments.

Fire investigators tell us at least one apartment caught fire.

A woman inside the apartment jumped out of a third-story window. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The whole apartment building was evacuated.

The electrical investigator is on his way to clear the building but we are told no one is allowed in their apartments as of now.

Another apartment building was also effected by the fire but had little damage.

The American Red Cross is on the scene to help those in need of assistance.

Huntsville Utilities is also on scene.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48