New Athens charter school proposes teaching teen inmates

Hundreds of teens locked up in jail could soon get a high school diploma while behind bars. That's the plan if a new charter school is approved by the Athens City School Board.

The charter school is called Teens Path to Success.

The group outlined their plans to educate teens and young adults who are locked up at the school board meeting Tuesday night.

Some of the highlights from the presentation were as follows:

The charter school would service hundreds of state inmates ages 14 to 21 years old.

The program would provide students with a state accredited curriculum and high school diploma.

Inmates in the program can also get test preps for the ACT and SAT college exams.

Since Athens City School System is a charter school authorizer in Alabama, it would oversee the charter school and the state would provide funding.

School board members estimate that more than 500 state inmates would benefit from the charter school. The inmates would learn virtually using computers and would never leave their detention center.

School Board President Russell Johnson said he looks forward to considering the program.

“We agreed with the state that we handle all of the kids that are found in that gap,” said Johnson. “They are non-violent kids in county jails, but there's a gap there in their education and that is what this charter would take care of."

Board members are expected to vote on the new charter school at the next meeting scheduled for May 25.

“We’re going to do what we think is best for our kids,” said Johnson. “And if this a better model than what we have in place, then we're going to go with it. If we feel like it’s not a better model, then we’ll stick to what we have now.”

If the board approves it, the program would begin during the upcoming school year.



