Huntsville City Schools seeks feedback for Desegregation Advisory Committee

On Tuesday night, parents, teachers and students who attended Huntsville City Schools sounded off to the district's Desegregation Advisory Committee (DAC) at Columbia High School.

The purpose of the DAC is to advise the superintendent and to inform the court about its assessment of the implementation of the terms of the consent order.

This meeting was designed to keep the community informed about the implementation of the consent order as well as provide an open forum for the community to provide feedback and ask questions.

Tuesday’s meeting was the last public meeting of the school year, so getting an ear into what's happening in your child's classroom was very important. The committee wanted feedback on everything from student assignments to faculty to facilities to student discipline.

If you’d like to give your feedback to the advisory committee visit hsvdac.com or email hsvfac@gmail.com.

