Decatur poultry facility building new Customer Innovation Center

Wayne Farms LLC is building a new $4.5 million Customer Innovation Center in Decatur.

The new building will feature a state-of-the-industry research center, development facility and culinary kitchen. This is where they will develop and test new products and recipes.

The 15,000 square foot facility will house up to 20 employees. It will feature a 510 square foot walk-in freezer, a 155 square foot walk-in cooler, raw dry storage space and spice room. These will be constructed adjacent to USDA inspected Decatur East and West Prepared Foods Pilot Plant facilities.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

