Marshall County Schools ditch valedictorian, salutatorian honors for graduating seniors

When seniors in Marshall County Schools graduate later this week, there will be no valedictorian or salutatorian.

A change by the school system four years ago means schools now honor the top 10 percent of a class, not individuals.

Superintendent Cindy Wigley said people are calling and wanting to know who made the changes and when.

The change to get away from a valedictorian or salutatorian passed in 2013. Wigley, who wasn't superintendent at the time, said this was put in place to give lower income students who could not take dual enrollment classes the ability to qualify.

But Wigley said since 2013, more AP classes have been added and there are financial subsidies to take dual enrollment classes.

“I'm very traditional. I like to reward those who work hard. We have a top 10 percent that we are rewarding so, but I like to reward people who work hard,” Wigley said.

Wigley said they plan to evaluate how well the new top 10 percent is doing and decide from there what to do in the future.

