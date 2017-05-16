Sex offender accused of distributing pills, alcohol at Cullman County High School

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on multiple sex crime charges in connection to alleged acts at Cullman County High School.

Deputies say Kenneth Loyd Woods, 49, of Fairview, was possibly distributing pills and alcohol to underage students. According to investigators, Woods would "demand payment, other than a monetary value, for the pills and alcohol that he was selling to the underage students."

Woods is also registered sex offender.

Woods was charged with second-degree rape, two counts of electronic solicitation of a child and two counts of transmitting obscene material to a child.

He was booked into the Cullman County Detention Center on a $400,000 bond.

