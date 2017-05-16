New mixed-use space expected for Heart of Huntsville Mall site

Apartments, a parking deck, hotel, retail and office space are all set to occupy the open field at Constellation Place.

In a press conference Tuesday, developers gave a first look at what the project should look like after years and years of going back and forth to the drawing board.

Developers say they now have the final drawings and are ready to bid.

Right now, they're in talks with 17 restaurants and 14 office retailers to hopefully pick the best bidder. They say though they're excited, they understand they've kept people waiting a long time.

"That's the 65-site plan we've done to get all of those pieces plugged in on this piece of paper so that everybody says 'Yes, this works' and 'Yes, this is what we want to build,' so it takes a while,” said D. Scott McLain, managing broker with Coldwell Banker Commercial.

Developers hope to break ground in the fall and finish up in 2018.

The price tag is $180 million.

