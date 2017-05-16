Scene clear following suspicious bag investigation outside Guntersville bank

No explosives were found in two suspicious bags reported outside the Regions Bank in Guntersville.



Police and bomb squad members responded to the bank located on Gunter Avenue and Highway 431 around noon.



A customer reported seeing the two packages outside the building in some nearby shrubs.



The unknown items ended up being bags.



The scene was declared safe after nearly two hours of work by investigators.



Officials will be going through the bags to determine who they belong to.



