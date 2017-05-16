Bomb squad responds to suspicious packages outside Guntersville bank

Bomb squad techs responded to a suspicious package outside a Guntersville bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and bomb squad members responded to Regions Bank located on Gunter Avenue and Highway 431 around 11 a.m. A customer reported seeing the two packages outside the building in some nearby shrubs. The scene was declared safe after about four hours.

The police chief said a response like this is what has to be done for the safety of the public.

In the end, two bags, a soft case piece of luggage and a backpack were removed safely from some shrubbery just outside Regions Bank. Bomb techs carefully worked to determine if they contained anything dangerous.

“Obviously in this day and time, unattended bags and possessions of that nature, particularly in a public place, are a concern for all of us and so we have to treat that appropriately. There's no other way to do it,” said Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson.

Peterson said they're trying to find out who left the bags there so they can talk with them.

