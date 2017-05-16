CHPC offers Army-wide health and wellness program

The Community Health Promotion Council offered a health and wellness program at Redstone Arsenal. (Source: WAFF)

It's all about the health and wellness for all those who work and live on Redstone Arsenal.

The Community Health Promotion Council (CHPC) puts on free events throughout the year to promote the health of their employees. The event was hosted by the Aviation Missile Research Development and Engineering Center (AMRDEC).

Several dozen people throughout Team Redstone showed up for the "Go Gluten-Free" Lunch & Learn.

“Healthier employees do better work. We're better in the community, less absenteeism. It's just good for everybody,” said David Ricks, the chief of safety for AMRDEC.

Dr. Traci McCormick spoke about her personal struggles with her health and having a gluten sensitivity,which is now widely-known topic.

"It's is a big deal. There are things like great incidents of people intolerant to gluten or lactose, or let's say peanut butter allergies and things like that," said Ricks.

One event attendee said she came because of a friend who didn’t eat gluten.

"I was interested in learning more about gluten-free. I had a co-worker and she was gluten-free,” said Alphadella McRay, an employee of AMRDEC.

She said she’s interested in the CHPC program for her own health reasons.

McCormick addressed how through the issues, by changing her lifestyle and nutrition, she was able to have a stress-reduced life.

This is one of several events held through the Army-wide program throughout the year.

The CHPC program aims at covering all topics ranging from physical, mental, spiritual and today with the health side of wellness.

