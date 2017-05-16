United Way opens new Wonder Walk in downtown Huntsville

The United Way of Madison County is excited to be opening their fifth Wonder Walk in the area. CEO Clay Vandiver explained the Wonder Walks are early learning trails designed with parents and their preschool-aged children in mind.

This latest Wonder Walk is an addition to the Gateway Greenway, located downtown between the Veteran's Memorial and Bud Cramer Park.

"The focus is to bring attention to a new and exciting learning activity for young children and their families and introduce families to a downtown park experience," said Vandiver.

Many children are sure to enjoy the learning trails, which include fun and easy-to-read signs along the way. Providing great exercise and the perfect reason to get outside and enjoy the fresh air in downtown Huntsville.

"Parents can bring their children out. Say from two years old up to say five, six, seven and walk through the park. They'll see signs as they go along that are learning experience options and opportunities for the children," said Vandiver.



"So, the parent may read to the child or if the child is old enough they'll start to read the signs and be asked to look around. And find out, you know near them, maybe some colors or sizes of buildings or numbers of objects," Vandiver added.

The project was completed through a partnership of United Way, Project XYZ, Downtown Huntsville, and PNC Bank. United Way is proud to announce this is their first Wonder Walk to contain a QR code, which links families with young children to even more resources.

Other Wonder Walks are located at the Brahan Spring Park Playground, Mill Creek Greenway, Alabama A&M University’s Legacy Lake, and a re-installation soon to be in place inside the children's department in the Huntsville/Madison County Public Library’s main branch on Monroe Street.

More information about the United Way's Wonder Walks can be found on the county chapter's website.

