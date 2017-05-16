Russellville couple dead in murder-suicide

Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide in the 1700 block of College Avenue in Russellville.

Authorities say Joshua Stiles fatally shot his wife, Brittany, then killed himself.

The couple had a young child.

Russellville Police Department Chief Chris Hargett said Brittany was putting the infant in the car at about 7 a.m. when her husband showed up, and the two got into an argument. That's when he shot and killed her.

Police say the couple had been fighting for several weeks.

Investigators said he left in a pickup truck after killing his wife. Witnesses were able to provide a description of his vehicle.

Authorities spotted his vehicle in Franklin County a short time later, and a chase ensued on Highway 247.

Authorities used a spike strip to deflate tires on the truck. Joshua Stiles reportedly lost control of the truck, hit a tree and then went in a ditch. Authorities surrounded him and used tear gas because they didn’t see any movement.

But as they got closer to the pickup, they realized he had shot himself.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48