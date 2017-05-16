Authorities investigating murder-suicide in Russellville

Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide after a shooting in Russellville in the 1700 block of West College Street.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department tells us that the shooting suspect, a man committed suicide and that the victim

The Russellville Police Department Chief Chris Hargett said the shooter had a child with the female victim.

Chief Hargett said the woman was putting the infant in the car at about 7 a.m. when the suspect showed up and the two got into an argument. That's when the suspect shot and killed her.

Investigators say he left in a pick-up and witnesses were able to provide a description of his vehicle.

A short time later, authorities spotted suspect’s pickup in Franklin County and a chase ensued on Highway 247.

Authorities used a spike strip to deflate tires on the truck and the suspect then lost control of the truck, hit a tree and then went in a ditch.

Authorities surrounded him and used tear gas because they didn’t see any movement.

But as they got closer to the pick-up they realized he had shot himself.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48