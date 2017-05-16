Student struck by vehicle near Arab High School

A student was transported to Huntsville Hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Arab High School on Tuesday morning.

Investigators with the Arab Fire Department tell us a male student was crossing the road around 7:30 a.m., while heading to school when he was struck by a vehicle.

The student was conscious and speaking with medics when they arrived.

He was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Arab police Chief Ed Ralston said the driver that struck the student stayed at the scene following the accident.

Police say the driver didn't see the student crossing the road and do not expect any charges to be filed.

