Student struck by vehicle near Arab High School

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange has introduced a new bill to help pay for President Donald trump’s proposed wall along the Mexican border.More >>
A new online petition is rehashing an old debate in downtown Huntsville over a confederate statue outside the Madison County Courthouse.More >>
A three-vehicle crash on Saturday claimed the life of a Huntsville woman.More >>
An escaped inmate is back in custody, and three alleged accomplices are arrested too.More >>
Earlier this month, WAFF 48 News gave you the first alert on an organization and the man behind it posing as a charity.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
